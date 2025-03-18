Thai PM holds talks with F1 CEO

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday held talks with the current CEO of Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali, over the possibility of Thailand hosting Formula One (F1) in the future, according to Thai government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab.

Jirayu said the meeting demonstrates Thailand’s capability in hosting international events that could boost the country’s economy and tourism.

The government and all relevant agencies are ready to work closely with the Formula One Group to attain such a goal, he said.

The spokesperson said this talk aligns with former premier Srettha Thavisin’s vision to position Thailand as a hub for global events.

Meanwhile, Domenicali said hosting F1 in Thailand would benefit the country in many aspects, both economically and in terms of tourism, as the Kingdom has a strong motorsports fan base and can leverage famous racers to promote more activities.

The group sees Thailand's potential through support from all sectors and infrastructure that can be further developed, Jirayu said.

“Both sides agreed to continue working together to leverage this opportunity to promote tourism and local culture in Thailand, with the Thai PM urging all relevant agencies to conduct a comprehensive study on suitable city race locations, associated investments, and the overall feasibility of hosting an F1 race,” Jirayu added.

