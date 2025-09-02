Sorawong says government change will not affect bidding to host Formula 1 Grand Prix

Caretaker Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong affirmed on Tuesday that the change of government would not affect Thailand’s bid to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bangkok in 2028.

Sorawong explained that the project to bid for the rights to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix had already been approved by the Cabinet, with a budget allocated and a working committee in place, so the project would continue unaffected.

Sorawong was responding to reports suggesting that Formula 1, the owner of the commercial rights to the F1 World Championship, had become uncertain about Thailand's commitment to the project after the government of ex-premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra became a caretaker administration following a court ruling that deposed her on Friday.