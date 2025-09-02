Sorawong says government change will not affect bidding to host Formula 1 Grand Prix

Caretaker Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong affirmed on Tuesday that the change of government would not affect Thailand’s bid to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bangkok in 2028.
Sorawong explained that the project to bid for the rights to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix had already been approved by the Cabinet, with a budget allocated and a working committee in place, so the project would continue unaffected.
Sorawong was responding to reports suggesting that Formula 1, the owner of the commercial rights to the F1 World Championship, had become uncertain about Thailand's commitment to the project after the government of ex-premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra became a caretaker administration following a court ruling that deposed her on Friday.
Sorawong acknowledged that Formula 1 had expressed concerns about the status of the government.
"But I have assured Formula 1 that the Sports Authority of Thailand and its working committee can continue with the bidding process," Sorawong said.
He added that the Cabinet had also approved the renewal of Thailand’s hosting of MotoGP events, and that this could continue as well.
Sorawong stated that he had instructed the Sports Authority of Thailand to proceed with both the F1 and MotoGP projects, as they would bring benefits to the kingdom.
The Thai Cabinet has approved a plan to bid for a five-year contract to host a Formula 1 race. The proposed start date for the race is 2028, with the contract running until 2032.
The plan involves a street circuit in central Bangkok, not at the existing Buriram track. A proposed 5.7-kilometer circuit is being considered, with a potential layout near the Chatuchak area. The government is also studying four to five other potential routes in the capital.
The Cabinet has approved a budget of approximately 40 billion Thai baht (around $1.2 to $1.3 billion USD) for the five-year hosting period.