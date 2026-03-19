Thai FDA classifies weight-loss pens as specially controlled medicines

Although the FDA has continuously taken legal action against those who illegally advertise or sell the products, it said misuse has continued.

Injectable GLP-1 drugs now under tighter control

To strengthen consumer protection, the Ministry of Public Health has issued Public Health Ministry Announcement on Specially Controlled Drugs No. 58, classifying injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 medicines as specially controlled drugs.

Under the new measure, the drugs may be dispensed only with a doctor’s prescription.

Supatra said the move was intended to ensure that people who need the medicine use it appropriately under proper medical supervision.

No shortcut to safe weight loss

She also urged the public not to believe advertising claims such as “inject it and get slim”, saying there was no shortcut to safe and sustainable weight loss.

Proper weight management, she said, should rely on a suitable diet, adequate rest, regular exercise and ongoing mental health care, rather than self-medicating with injectable products.

For maximum safety, she said, people should not buy weight-loss injections for self-use.

Access unchanged for patients who need the drug

Supatra said the stricter controls would not affect patients with diabetes or people with obesity who genuinely need the medicine, as they would still be able to access it as normal.

Instead, she said, the tougher classification would help ensure the drugs were used appropriately, safely and with maximum effectiveness.

Public asked to report suspicious sales

The FDA also called on the public to report suspicious advertisements or sales of health products through the FDA hotline 1556, Line: @FDAThai, Facebook: FDAThai, or provincial public health offices nationwide.

Supatra said the tighter control was aimed at protecting consumers in a sustainable way while ensuring the medicine remained available for those who truly need it.