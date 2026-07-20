Why pink? The strategy behind PUMA’s World Cup football boot trend

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has now come to an end. But for anyone watching closely throughout the tournament, one thing stood out almost as much as the tactics of the game’s biggest stars: the wave of pink football boots worn across the pitch.

Major sports brands around the world seemed to push pink-toned boots into the tournament almost in unison. Hidden beneath this bold visual trend is a bigger question: why did every brand appear to surrender to this colour, and why did a giant like PUMA step into the pink arena with the PUMA FUTURE 9 and PUMA ULTRA 6, both worn by a notable share of players at the 2026 World Cup?



No such thing as coincidence

In global business, coincidence rarely exists.

Behind this shared colour direction is the result of close work between the sports industry and global trend-forecasting institutions. Developing a flagship football boot can take nearly two years of research and development. Leading brands now rely on large databases analysed by AI, drawing on millions of social-media behaviour records and decades of fashion runway history.

When trend data from multiple sources pointed in the same direction — that a bright pinkish-purple shade would become one of the defining colours of 2026 — brands did not hesitate to invest heavily in that colour story.

The result was a powerful visual mechanism that blurred the lines between rival brands under one of the year’s most influential shades.