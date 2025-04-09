Cabinet approves two draft decrees to speed up refunds for online scam victims

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet has approved two new draft executive decrees designed to help victims of online scams recover their money more quickly.

The two draft decrees will come into effect once they are published in the Royal Gazette.

New Decrees to Replace Existing Laws

The first decree will replace the current Technology Crime Suppression and Prevention Executive Decree, while the second will replace the Digital Assets Business Operation Executive Decree.