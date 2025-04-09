Cabinet approves two draft decrees to speed up refunds for online scam victims

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet has approved two new draft executive decrees designed to help victims of online scams recover their money more quickly.
The two draft decrees will come into effect once they are published in the Royal Gazette.
The first decree will replace the current Technology Crime Suppression and Prevention Executive Decree, while the second will replace the Digital Assets Business Operation Executive Decree.
Prasert emphasised that both decrees are vital tools in the suppression of online scams and will help victims reclaim lost funds faster than under current procedures.
He added that he hopes the new decrees will be published as soon as possible — ideally before the Songkran holidays.
One of the key changes under the revised Technology Crime Suppression and Prevention Decree is that banks, mobile phone operators, and social media platforms will now be held jointly responsible for damage caused to victims of online scams.
Prasert explained that the Anti-Money Laundering Committee will be empowered to order these entities to reimburse victims directly, significantly speeding up the refund process.
The decree will also introduce heavier penalties for those who sell individuals' personal information.
The updated Digital Assets Business Operation Decree will require digital asset business operators to implement robust anti-money laundering measures, especially to prevent criminals from laundering money obtained through online scams using digital assets.