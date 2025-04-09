International Rescue Teams Deploy Giant Cranes in Relentless Search for Survivors at Collapsed Bangkok Building

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site this morning (April 1, 2025) to observe the ongoing operations and offer encouragement to the rescue personnel.
Governor Chadchart confirmed that the search continues relentlessly, with a focus on systematically removing layers of rubble to access deeper areas.
“We are now engaged in a more extensive excavation,” he explained. “We have deployed four cranes: a 600-tonne crane, a 500-tonne crane, and two 200-tonne cranes. We are immensely grateful to the international rescue teams, whose expertise has been invaluable in planning this phase of the operation. Many of these individuals are highly skilled professionals with extensive experience in challenging environments, including the recent earthquake in Turkey.”
The current operational strategy involves meticulously selecting sections of the collapsed structure for removal, followed by immediate and thorough searches.
“We are lifting sections of debris and then conducting searches, in a continuous cycle,” the Governor stated. “This morning, we are focusing on removing four specific sections. However, the process is complex, requiring the cutting of steel reinforcements and the breaking down of concrete to ensure the lifted weight remains within the cranes’ capacity. Even with a 600-tonne crane, the lifting capacity is reduced as the crane’s arm extends.”
The area targeted for today’s operations is located beneath the sections of debris being lifted, which is believed to be a former emergency exit.
“We anticipate that individuals may have attempted to evacuate through this route during the earthquake,” Governor Chadchart explained. “We have explored alternative access points, but the lack of visible cavities has necessitated this approach of lifting the debris. While this carries inherent risks, we are committed to exhausting every possible avenue.”
“It is crucial that everyone remains calm and avoids spreading rumours, as this only adds to the pressure on the rescue teams,” the Governor emphasised. “We believe that life has largely returned to normal across the city, with the exception of this specific site where we are concentrating all our resources. We remain hopeful of finding survivors.”