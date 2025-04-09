International Rescue Teams Deploy Giant Cranes in Relentless Search for Survivors at Collapsed Bangkok Building

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site this morning (April 1, 2025) to observe the ongoing operations and offer encouragement to the rescue personnel.

Governor Chadchart confirmed that the search continues relentlessly, with a focus on systematically removing layers of rubble to access deeper areas.

“We are now engaged in a more extensive excavation,” he explained. “We have deployed four cranes: a 600-tonne crane, a 500-tonne crane, and two 200-tonne cranes. We are immensely grateful to the international rescue teams, whose expertise has been invaluable in planning this phase of the operation. Many of these individuals are highly skilled professionals with extensive experience in challenging environments, including the recent earthquake in Turkey.”