Bangkok Authorities Continue Dual \"Search and Recovery\" Operation at Collapsed Building, Holding Onto Hope of Survivors

Speaking on the "Kammakorn Khao, Kui Nork Jor” (Workers' News, Off-Screen Chat) programme, Mr. Chadchart acknowledged the unprecedented scale of the disaster, stating that Thailand lackhowevers prior experience in dealing with such an event.
He acknowledged concerns about the operational approach, emphasising that differing opinions were natural in such a complex situation.
"We have a team working together, and naturally, there will be differing views on the operational procedure. Some individuals may not be on-site and thus lack a full understanding of the ground conditions, or they may simply have alternative perspectives. However, our primary focus remains the belief that survivors are still present," he asserted.
The initial phase of the operation focused on immediate rescue, adhering to the standard 72-hour guideline. Mr. Chadchart emphasised that survival beyond this period is possible, citing numerous cases of individuals being rescued after five or six days.
"The first two to three days were dedicated to intensive searching, although access was initially hampered by debris. We then initiated a phased removal of debris to create access points. If no survivors are found, we will deploy heavier machinery. This, however, carries the risk of further collapse, increasing the danger for any potential survivors. This process is being carefully managed and discussed with our team, which includes international experts who have undergone specialised training. We acknowledge the public's concerns and are fully prepared to address any criticisms to improve our operations.”
The Governor clarified that the search for survivors will not be abandoned. Instead, from approximately 6 PM today, heavier machinery will be deployed to facilitate a "recovery and rescue" approach. This involves a more extensive demolition process conducted in tandem with ongoing survivor monitoring.
Mr. Chadchart explained his presence at the scene, stating: "My presence is essential to understand the situation on the ground. I am not directly involved in the technical work, which is beyond my expertise, but I observe the locations, equipment, and inter-team coordination. There are logistical challenges, such as the language barrier with our international teams. Interpreters, while vital, may lack the climbing expertise required to accompany rescue teams in all situations. These are issues we must address for future operations.”
The Governor reiterated the commitment of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to exhausting all avenues in the search for survivors while acknowledging the need to transition to a more robust recovery phase.