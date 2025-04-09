Bangkok Authorities Continue Dual \"Search and Recovery\" Operation at Collapsed Building, Holding Onto Hope of Survivors

Speaking on the "Kammakorn Khao, Kui Nork Jor” (Workers' News, Off-Screen Chat) programme, Mr. Chadchart acknowledged the unprecedented scale of the disaster, stating that Thailand lackhowevers prior experience in dealing with such an event.

He acknowledged concerns about the operational approach, emphasising that differing opinions were natural in such a complex situation.

"We have a team working together, and naturally, there will be differing views on the operational procedure. Some individuals may not be on-site and thus lack a full understanding of the ground conditions, or they may simply have alternative perspectives. However, our primary focus remains the belief that survivors are still present," he asserted.

The initial phase of the operation focused on immediate rescue, adhering to the standard 72-hour guideline. Mr. Chadchart emphasised that survival beyond this period is possible, citing numerous cases of individuals being rescued after five or six days.



