11 provinces near Chao Phraya Dam urged to prepare for rising water levels

The Royal Irrigation Department has issued a warning to 11 provinces in the Chao Phraya River Basin, including Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Lopburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok, urging them to prepare for rising water levels.
The department forecast that water levels in low-lying areas outside the embankments will rise by 0.50 to 1.30 metres in the coming days due to increased water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam.
The department’s Smart Water Operation Center (SWOC) predicted that, over the next 1-3 days, the C.2 water gauge in Muang Nakhon Sawan will register water flow of approximately 1,300-1,400 cubic metres per second. This will combine with an additional 200-250 cubic metres per second from tributaries, bringing the total water flow into the Chao Phraya River to 1,500-1,650 cubic metres per second.
To manage this, the department plans to distribute 400 cubic metres per second into the irrigation system on both sides of the Chao Phraya River and will increase water discharge through the Chao Phraya Dam to 1,000-1,500 cubic metres per second.
The department stated that this will lead to higher water levels in low-lying areas outside the embankments in regions such as Klong Phong Pheng in Ang Thong, Klong Bang Ban in Ayutthaya, Hua Wiang Subdistrict in Sena District, and Lat Chid and Tha Din Daeng Subdistricts in Phak Hai District, Ayutthaya, with water levels rising by approximately 0.50 to 1.30 metres.
The department assured that it will manage the water flow through the Chao Phraya Dam to ensure it remains at an optimal level, considering the upstream water levels and rainfall. The department will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates if the water flow exceeds 1,500 cubic metres per second.
Residents are urged to stay informed and follow water level updates closely during this period to mitigate the impact on communities.