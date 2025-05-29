11 provinces near Chao Phraya Dam urged to prepare for rising water levels

The Royal Irrigation Department has issued a warning to 11 provinces in the Chao Phraya River Basin, including Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Lopburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok, urging them to prepare for rising water levels.

The department forecast that water levels in low-lying areas outside the embankments will rise by 0.50 to 1.30 metres in the coming days due to increased water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam.

The department’s Smart Water Operation Center (SWOC) predicted that, over the next 1-3 days, the C.2 water gauge in Muang Nakhon Sawan will register water flow of approximately 1,300-1,400 cubic metres per second. This will combine with an additional 200-250 cubic metres per second from tributaries, bringing the total water flow into the Chao Phraya River to 1,500-1,650 cubic metres per second.

To manage this, the department plans to distribute 400 cubic metres per second into the irrigation system on both sides of the Chao Phraya River and will increase water discharge through the Chao Phraya Dam to 1,000-1,500 cubic metres per second.