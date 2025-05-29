Angthong, Ayutthaya residents warned by cell alert of possible Chao Phraya River overflow

The warning stated that the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat had to increase water release to 1,000 cubic metres per second, which could affect people living outside the flood levee areas in these districts. Residents were advised to move their valuables upstairs.

The warning added that the river overflow could begin at 5 am on Friday.

Residents living outside the flood levees were urged to move their belongings upstairs and pay close attention to the elderly and bedridden patients to ensure timely evacuation.

The public was advised to monitor the situation closely and await further warnings from the authorities.

Those needing urgent assistance can call the DDPM hotline at 1784.

The DDPM successfully conducted three levels of cell broadcast tests—small, medium, and large—on May 2, 7, and 13 2025.