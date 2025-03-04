Journey to Hup Pa Tat: Uthai Thani’s prehistoric hidden valley

The Department of Highways (DOH) is inviting travellers passing through Uthai Thani in Thailand’s lower North to stop by Hup Pa Tat, a prehistoric valley teaming with unique biodiversity and a stunning limestone cave system.
Located within the Tham Prathun Non-Hunting Area in Lan Sak district, Hup Pa Tat or the “valley of Tat forest” owes its name to the towering Tat trees (Arenga westerhoutii Griff). They are an evergreen palm species that can grow over 20 metres high and is usually found in the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia.
The valley was discovered in 1979 by a local abbot who noticed its unusual ecosystem. The unique combination of temperature, humidity and filtered sunlight has fostered an environment reminiscent of a prehistoric tropical forest, making it one of Thailand’s most extraordinary natural attractions.
At the heart of the valley lies the Central Cave, a limestone cavern estimated to be more than a million years old, judging by its striking formations of stalactites and stalagmites. Visitors are advised not to touch these delicate formations, as oils from the human skin can disrupt their natural growth and affect the fragile ecosystem.
Getting to Hup Pa Tat requires some navigation. Motorists should take Highway No 333 in Nong Chang district, then turn right onto Highway No 3438, heading towards Lan Sak district for about 22 kilometres. From there, take the entrance leading to Khao Pla Ra Mountain and drive another 6km to reach the Tham Prathun Non-Hunting Area.
Hup Pa Tat is open daily from 8.30am to 4pm. Entry fees are 20 baht for adults and 10 baht for children.
For directions and road assistance, call the DOH hotline at 1586.