Journey to Hup Pa Tat: Uthai Thani’s prehistoric hidden valley

The Department of Highways (DOH) is inviting travellers passing through Uthai Thani in Thailand’s lower North to stop by Hup Pa Tat, a prehistoric valley teaming with unique biodiversity and a stunning limestone cave system.

Located within the Tham Prathun Non-Hunting Area in Lan Sak district, Hup Pa Tat or the “valley of Tat forest” owes its name to the towering Tat trees (Arenga westerhoutii Griff). They are an evergreen palm species that can grow over 20 metres high and is usually found in the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia.