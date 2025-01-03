When corruption causes tragedy: an overview

On December 23, the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand, led by Mana Nimitmongkol, listed the top 10 corruption cases of 2024 on its Facebook page. Coming at the top of the list was the reduction of sentences and privileges granted to convicted corruption offenders.

The second-ranked case involved the tragic school bus fire that claimed 23 lives, most of whom were children. The organisation criticised the lack of accountability, noting that no Department of Land Transport officials faced any consequences. It also highlighted the government’s failure to address systemic bribery in state agencies to prevent future incidents, despite the widespread issue of illegal vehicles on the roads posing significant dangers.

The untimely deaths of so many children in this preventable tragedy were deemed the nation’s “Tragedy of the Year”.

At 12.20pm on October 1, police in Pathum Thani reported that a fire had broken out on a student excursion bus on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road near the National Memorial in Khu Khot, Lam Luk Ka district.

Rushing to the scene, authorities found a double-decker NGV-powered air-conditioned bus, operated by Shinbutr, completely engulfed in flames. The front door was able to open slightly but the emergency exit failed to function.

Firefighters battled the blaze for over 40 minutes before it was extinguished.