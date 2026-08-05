Russian siblings’ mother holds farewell as police recheck five-death case

The mother of two Russian siblings killed in a suspected murder case has invited the public to attend a farewell ceremony for the victims, alongside the family of three Thai nationals who were killled allegedly by the same suspects, as police prepare to use specialised scanning equipment to re-examine the burial site after the two suspects gave conflicting accounts during the investigation.
The case involves the deaths of Russian siblings Diana and Roman, along with a Thai family of three — a father, mother and teenage daughter — whose bodies were found in Huai Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.
The mother of Diana and Roman later shared a video on Threads showing her children while they were still alive. The footage showed the siblings smiling and appearing happy, drawing emotional reactions from people following the case.
She announced a memorial ceremony to allow members of the public to pay their final respects to all five victims. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday (August 6, 2026), starting at 10am.
Those attending may bring flowers and join a moment of silence in memory of the victims.
Police and officials from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya have cleared grass and adjusted the area around the location where the bodies of the Thai family were found.
Authorities are preparing to bring scanning equipment to inspect the area again after the two suspects provided different information when identifying key locations during the initial investigation.
The additional examination aims to verify details, confirm the circumstances surrounding the deaths and search for further evidence to support the investigation.
During the site preparation, officials found a T-shirt, a bottle and a food container in a wooded area. Authorities have not confirmed who the items belonged to.
The two main suspects, identified as “Pong” and “Thong”, were arrested on July 31, 2026, in Wang Sombun district of Sa Kaeo province while allegedly attempting to flee towards the Cambodian border.
After their arrest that afternoon, the suspects reportedly confessed during questioning and led police to the burial site later that night. Authorities found the Russian siblings buried about one metre deep in a wooded area of Sak Maew forest in Bang Lamung’s Huai Yai area, near Khao Chi Chan.
At the same location, the suspects also led police to a second nearby grave containing the bodies of the Thai family of three, who had been reported missing since July 7, 2026.
The investigation also drew attention online after social media users claimed that photographs of two police officers had been removed from a personnel display board at Huai Yai Police Station.
The claims suggested the removal was connected to allegations that police officers had links to “Pong”, one of the key suspects in the case.
However, a reporter’s inspection found that two photographs had been removed because the officers had previously transferred from Huai Yai Police Station to other units.
Police said the removal followed normal administrative procedures and was unrelated to allegations circulating online.
Photographs of officers currently serving at Huai Yai Police Station remain displayed as usual.