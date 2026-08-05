Russian siblings’ mother holds farewell as police recheck five-death case

Authorities are preparing to bring scanning equipment to inspect the area again after the two suspects provided different information when identifying key locations during the initial investigation.

The additional examination aims to verify details, confirm the circumstances surrounding the deaths and search for further evidence to support the investigation.

During the site preparation, officials found a T-shirt, a bottle and a food container in a wooded area. Authorities have not confirmed who the items belonged to.

The two main suspects, identified as “Pong” and “Thong”, were arrested on July 31, 2026, in Wang Sombun district of Sa Kaeo province while allegedly attempting to flee towards the Cambodian border.

After their arrest that afternoon, the suspects reportedly confessed during questioning and led police to the burial site later that night. Authorities found the Russian siblings buried about one metre deep in a wooded area of Sak Maew forest in Bang Lamung’s Huai Yai area, near Khao Chi Chan.

At the same location, the suspects also led police to a second nearby grave containing the bodies of the Thai family of three, who had been reported missing since July 7, 2026.

Police clarify claims over removed officers’ photographs

The investigation also drew attention online after social media users claimed that photographs of two police officers had been removed from a personnel display board at Huai Yai Police Station.

The claims suggested the removal was connected to allegations that police officers had links to “Pong”, one of the key suspects in the case.

However, a reporter’s inspection found that two photographs had been removed because the officers had previously transferred from Huai Yai Police Station to other units.

Police said the removal followed normal administrative procedures and was unrelated to allegations circulating online.

Photographs of officers currently serving at Huai Yai Police Station remain displayed as usual.