Cabinet backs Songkhla monorail to strengthen southern links

Thailand’s Cabinet gave in-principle approval on Wednesday (August 5) to a draft royal decree authorising the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to operate a 12.54-kilometre monorail in Songkhla province.

Proposed by the Transport Ministry, the project aims to ease traffic congestion, integrate local transport networks, and support economic activity across the South.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan explained that Khlong Wa station would serve as a strategic centre for the project, housing the depot and maintenance centre while also operating as a major interchange connecting the monorail with other transport services.

The Cabinet instructed the Office of the Council of State to scrutinise the draft decree before the relevant agencies proceed with the next steps.

The Transport Ministry was also directed to consider recommendations from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

Meanwhile, the Budget Bureau will examine the project further, while the Ministry of Interior has been asked to take the NESDC’s recommendations into consideration.