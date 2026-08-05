Cabinet backs Songkhla monorail to strengthen southern links

Thailand’s Cabinet gave in-principle approval on Wednesday (August 5) to a draft royal decree authorising the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to operate a 12.54-kilometre monorail in Songkhla province.
Proposed by the Transport Ministry, the project aims to ease traffic congestion, integrate local transport networks, and support economic activity across the South.
Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan explained that Khlong Wa station would serve as a strategic centre for the project, housing the depot and maintenance centre while also operating as a major interchange connecting the monorail with other transport services.
The Cabinet instructed the Office of the Council of State to scrutinise the draft decree before the relevant agencies proceed with the next steps.
The Transport Ministry was also directed to consider recommendations from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).
Meanwhile, the Budget Bureau will examine the project further, while the Ministry of Interior has been asked to take the NESDC’s recommendations into consideration.
The project has already been endorsed by the MRTA board and is consistent with the transport master plan and a resolution adopted by the Land Traffic Management Commission.
The commission concluded that the Songkhla monorail would deliver long-term economic benefits and improve traffic management in the area.
The Transport Ministry and the MRTA will now accelerate site surveys and prepare detailed tender documents to ensure construction remains in line with the planned timetable. The project is also intended to strengthen investor confidence in the southern region.
Designed as a flexible single-rail system, the monorail is considered suitable for the area’s existing urban layout. Its route will cover major economic zones and locations with heavy passenger traffic.
A depot and maintenance centre will be built at Khlong Wa station, serving as the main facility for maintaining and managing the entire fleet. Kho Hong station will accommodate passengers from nearby communities and the university area.
A third interchange, dubbed Minivan Station, will serve passengers arriving from outlying districts and neighbouring provinces, helping provide seamless connections between different forms of transport.
The project design also includes pick-up and drop-off zones and park-and-ride facilities. These features are intended to encourage motorists to leave their vehicles and switch to public transport, helping reduce congestion on local roads.