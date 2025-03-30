Yellow Line monorail to resume service at noon on Sunday: Suriya

Suriya noted that the NBM had already inspected the monorail structure and found no issues.

However, it had yet to check the power rail along the monorail at three locations—between Min Buri station, at Min Buri station itself, and at the Saen Saeb canal crossing.

Regarding the reopening of the Din Daeng gate of the Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway, Suriya stated that it must remain closed for the time being, as the removal of a toppled construction crane above the expressway has not yet been completed.

A tower crane, which was toppled by the tremor, remains hanging from a building under construction. Consequently, the affected section of the expressway has been closed to ensure motorists' safety.

Suriya explained that heavy machinery would be used to cut the toppled crane into sections to facilitate its removal. He added that this operation would be conducted at night to minimise the impact on traffic below.

