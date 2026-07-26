Indian passenger arrested with 6kg etomidate at Suvarnabhumi

Customs officers arrested an Indian passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 24 after finding about six kilogrammes of etomidate, a controlled anaesthetic classified as a Category 2 psychotropic substance.

The man had arrived from Mumbai, India, with Suvarnabhumi as his final destination. The substance weighed approximately 6,000 grammes including its packaging and was valued at more than 4.2 million baht, according to the Customs Department.

Officers from the Suvarnabhumi Airport Passenger Control Customs Office conducted the search with the airport’s Investigation and Suppression Division.