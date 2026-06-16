Japan weighs minesweeper deployment after US-Iran peace deal

Japan has opened serious deliberations over whether Maritime Self-Defence Force minesweeping units could be sent to the Strait of Hormuz after the United States and Iran agreed to end their armed conflict, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi treating any move as dependent on security, legal and diplomatic conditions.

A ceasefire remains the basic prerequisite for sending minesweeping vessels. Japanese officials are also working with several unknowns, including whether naval mines have actually been laid in the strait, how many there may be and whether they have been abandoned. Tokyo plans to stay in contact with Iran and other concerned countries while closely monitoring whether the agreement is carried out.

Speaking to reporters in Rome on Monday (June 15), before travelling to France for a Group of Seven summit, Takaichi welcomed the US-Iran peace deal as "a major step toward bringing the situation to a close." In Tokyo, the same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the agreement "is expected to reduce downside risks for the Japanese and global economies."

The deal has brought a measure of relief inside the Japanese government, particularly over energy security. "We're likely to get smooth crude oil supplies," a senior Foreign Ministry official said.