World Cup first as US hosts wartime rival Iran

Iran’s national football team arrived in the United States for the first time at this World Cup on Sunday, landing at Los Angeles International Airport on the same day a peace deal between the two countries was announced.

Reuters reported that the Iranian squad made the short journey from Tijuana, Mexico, where they had been based, ahead of their opening match against New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium on Monday, June 15, local time.

An A320 aircraft touched down on runway 25L at Los Angeles International Airport at 4.11pm ET on Sunday, or 3.11am on Monday in Thailand, under clear skies. The airport is about 15 minutes from Los Angeles Stadium, the venue for Iran’s World Cup opener.

Reports said the team were expected to head from the airport to their hotel, where a heavy police security presence was already in place. Officers had blocked parts of the pavement and installed security barriers outside the hotel.

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei and striker Mehdi Taremi were scheduled to hold a press conference at Los Angeles Stadium at 6.45pm local time, or 5.45am on Monday in Thailand.

Iran’s Group G match against New Zealand will take place against the backdrop of the war between the United States and Iran, as well as the newly announced peace deal between the two countries. The tense political setting adds further weight to a match between two nations that have never previously met at a World Cup.