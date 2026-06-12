World Cup 2026 champions to receive record 1.63 billion baht prize

FIFA has officially announced the prize-money structure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, allocating US$655 million, or around 21.29 billion baht, in performance-based rewards to the 48 national teams that qualify for the finals.

It will be the highest prize fund in the history of the men’s national-team tournament.

Under the new distribution system, the 2026 World Cup champions will receive US$50 million, or around 1.63 billion baht. This is an increase from the US$42 million, or around 1.37 billion baht, awarded to the winners of the 2022 World Cup.

The runners-up will receive US$33 million, or around 1.07 billion baht, while the third-placed team will receive US$29 million, or around 943 million baht. The fourth-placed team will receive US$27 million, or around 878 million baht.

Teams reaching the quarter-finals, or finishing between fifth and eighth place, will receive US$19 million each, or around 618 million baht.

Teams ranked ninth to 16th will receive US$15 million each, or around 488 million baht.

Even teams that do not progress deep into the tournament will receive substantial payments. Teams eliminated in the new Round of 32, introduced as part of the expanded format, will receive US$11 million each, or around 358 million baht.

Meanwhile, teams finishing from 33rd to 48th will receive US$9 million each, or around 293 million baht.