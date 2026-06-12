World Cup 2026 champions to receive record 1.63 billion baht prize

FIFA has officially announced the prize-money structure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, allocating US$655 million, or around 21.29 billion baht, in performance-based rewards to the 48 national teams that qualify for the finals.
It will be the highest prize fund in the history of the men’s national-team tournament.
Under the new distribution system, the 2026 World Cup champions will receive US$50 million, or around 1.63 billion baht. This is an increase from the US$42 million, or around 1.37 billion baht, awarded to the winners of the 2022 World Cup.
The runners-up will receive US$33 million, or around 1.07 billion baht, while the third-placed team will receive US$29 million, or around 943 million baht. The fourth-placed team will receive US$27 million, or around 878 million baht.
Teams reaching the quarter-finals, or finishing between fifth and eighth place, will receive US$19 million each, or around 618 million baht.
Teams ranked ninth to 16th will receive US$15 million each, or around 488 million baht.
Even teams that do not progress deep into the tournament will receive substantial payments. Teams eliminated in the new Round of 32, introduced as part of the expanded format, will receive US$11 million each, or around 358 million baht.
Meanwhile, teams finishing from 33rd to 48th will receive US$9 million each, or around 293 million baht.
The increase in prize money comes as the World Cup expands from 32 to 48 teams, with the number of matches rising from 64 to 104. The 2026 tournament will be the biggest expansion in World Cup history.
The competition will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Compared with the 2022 World Cup, the winners’ prize will rise from US$42 million to US$50 million, while the runners-up award will increase from US$30 million to US$33 million.
The larger prize fund reflects the continued growth of revenue from broadcast rights, marketing and commercial activities linked to the tournament.
FIFA has also confirmed additional preparation funding for every nation that qualifies for the finals, separate from performance-based prize money.
As a result, the 2026 World Cup will not only be the largest edition in terms of teams and matches, but also the most lucrative in tournament history.
The champions will walk away with a record prize of about 1.63 billion baht, setting a new benchmark for the FIFA World Cup.