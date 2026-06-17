FIFA’s Levi’s logo cover-up sparks World Cup marketing buzz

A viral issue emerged during the 2026 World Cup when Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, one of the venues for this year’s global tournament, came into focus.

FIFA used “white tarpaulins” to cover Levi’s logos both around the entrance and above the scoreboard.

The stadium name was also required to be changed temporarily to “San Francisco Bay Area Stadium”.

Why did FIFA have to cover Levi’s logos

FIFA, football’s world governing body, has a business model that relies on huge funding from “main sponsors”, which pay several billion baht for exclusive advertising rights in the tournament.

Therefore, to protect those sponsors’ commercial interests, FIFA introduced rules requiring every match venue in the United States, Canada and Mexico to clear out 100% of other brands that are not official sponsors, even if those brands hold the original stadium naming rights.

The case of Levi’s Stadium was therefore unavoidable because Levi’s is not an official FIFA sponsor for this tournament.

Allowing its logo to appear prominently in a global broadcast was something FIFA rules would not permit.