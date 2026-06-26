Iran ship attack tests Hormuz truce as UN escort scheme paused

A reported attack on a cargo ship near Oman has renewed concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz, just as shipping and oil flows through the vital waterway had begun returning towards pre-war levels.
Two US officials told Reuters that Iran fired on the vessel, which had earlier reported being hit by a projectile while attempting to pass through the strait. The British navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations said the ship was struck on its starboard side about 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Oman’s port of Dahit.
Four sources identified the vessel as the Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely. A security source said it was likely targeted by a drone.
The incident came hours after Tehran warned ships against using routes not approved by Iran. Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, set up by Tehran to manage vessel requests through the strait, said safe passage could not be guaranteed for ships operating outside its designated routes.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also said safe passage would be possible only through routes approved by Iran, warning that action would be taken against vessels that did not comply.
The UN International Maritime Organization said it had temporarily paused its effort to escort vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz while it reconfirmed that safety guarantees remained in place. The IMO said the ship involved in the suspected attack was not part of its evacuation programme.
The UN-backed initiative, launched on Tuesday, was intended to help hundreds of stranded ships and thousands of seafarers leave the Gulf after being stuck for months since the Iran war began in late February. It offered voluntary passage through two routes, one via Iranian waters and the other via Omani waters, with US oversight.
The attack has complicated efforts by Washington to reassure Gulf allies over a preliminary deal aimed at ending the war and reopening the strait. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, wrapping up a Gulf tour, warned that any Iranian threat or blockage of ships in the strait would create a serious problem.
Before the incident, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said shipments through the strait were nearing levels seen before the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. At least 20 million barrels of oil had exited the waterway in the previous 24 hours, while other shipping data showed crude shipments through Hormuz had risen this week to their highest level since the conflict began.
South Korea’s Oceans Ministry also said eight more South Korean vessels had left the strait.
Benchmark oil prices rose by around 2% after reports of the attack, reflecting renewed market anxiety over whether Gulf energy flows can fully stabilise.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, handling about a fifth of global daily oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the conflict. During the war, Iran took effective control of the route, disrupting energy flows and rattling global markets.
The wider ceasefire framework remains fragile. Disagreements persist over financial incentives for Iran, nuclear inspections, control of the Strait of Hormuz and Israel’s parallel war in Lebanon. The deal is expected to open 60 days of talks on more difficult issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme.
Source: Reuters