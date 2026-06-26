Iran ship attack tests Hormuz truce as UN escort scheme paused

A reported attack on a cargo ship near Oman has renewed concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz, just as shipping and oil flows through the vital waterway had begun returning towards pre-war levels.

Two US officials told Reuters that Iran fired on the vessel, which had earlier reported being hit by a projectile while attempting to pass through the strait. The British navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations said the ship was struck on its starboard side about 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Oman’s port of Dahit.

Four sources identified the vessel as the Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely. A security source said it was likely targeted by a drone.

The incident came hours after Tehran warned ships against using routes not approved by Iran. Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, set up by Tehran to manage vessel requests through the strait, said safe passage could not be guaranteed for ships operating outside its designated routes.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also said safe passage would be possible only through routes approved by Iran, warning that action would be taken against vessels that did not comply.