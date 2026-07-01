Thailand rejects Cambodia’s unilateral claim over Prasat Khana

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee, director of the JIC, responded to remarks by Cambodian officials in media interviews claiming that “Prasat Khana belongs 100% to Cambodia”. Cambodian officials also accused Thailand of occupying the area, altering the condition of the ancient site and damaging the staircase leading to the temple.

He rejected the claims as a unilateral position that could not be treated as a final conclusion under international law. Thailand does not accept any one-sided assertion of sovereignty over a disputed area, he stated, adding that unresolved boundary issues must be considered through bilateral mechanisms agreed by both countries.

Such consideration must be based on legally significant evidence, including treaties, historical documents and previous boundary-demarcation records, rather than public statements or the interpretation of maps by either side alone.

Prapas noted that maps alone could not determine sovereignty. Although Cambodia had claimed that Prasat Khana lies within Cambodian territory under both 1:200,000-scale and 1:50,000-scale maps, the JIC regarded this as a unilateral assertion.

Under international law, Thailand and Cambodia must still conduct joint surveys and boundary demarcation through bilateral mechanisms, meaning the status of sovereignty cannot be concluded from one-sided map interpretation, he added.