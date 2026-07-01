Monsoon blast brings heavy rain to most of Thailand

WEDNESDAY, JULY 01, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Monsoon blast brings heavy rain to most of Thailand

TMD warns of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Thailand, with Bangkok facing thunderstorms and Andaman waves up to three metres

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy rain in parts of Thailand, with very heavy downpours possible in some areas of the East and the western side of the South on July 1.

The department said the weather pattern was being driven by a rather strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. A monsoon trough also lies across the upper North and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.

People in risk areas have been advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.

The TMD also warned of rough seas, especially in the upper Andaman Sea, where waves are forecast to reach 2-3 metres and rise above 3 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach around 2 metres and exceed 2 metres in stormy areas.

Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been urged to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.

Monsoon blast brings heavy rain to most of Thailand

The 24-hour forecast from 6am on July 1 to 6am on July 2 is as follows:

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms over 70% of the area
  • Minimum temperature: 26-28°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-33°C
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-25 km/h

North

  • Thunderstorms over 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places
  • Heavy rain expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-34°C
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms over 80% of the area, with heavy rain in some places
  • Heavy rain expected in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-34°C
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Central region

  • Thunderstorms over 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places
  • Heavy rain expected in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35°C
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-25 km/h

East

  • Thunderstorms over 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places
  • Heavy to very heavy rain expected in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-34°C
  • Southwesterly winds: 20-35 km/h
  • Seas about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms over 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places
  • Heavy rain expected in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: southwesterly winds of 20-35 km/h; waves 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres offshore and during thunderstorms
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: southwesterly winds of 15-30 km/h; waves around 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms over 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places
  • Heavy to very heavy rain expected in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-32°C
  • From Phuket northwards: southwesterly winds of 20-40 km/h; waves 2-3 metres high, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms
  • From Krabi southwards: southwesterly winds of 20-35 km/h; waves about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms

The Nation Editorial Team

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