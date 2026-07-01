Monsoon blast brings heavy rain to most of Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy rain in parts of Thailand, with very heavy downpours possible in some areas of the East and the western side of the South on July 1.

The department said the weather pattern was being driven by a rather strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. A monsoon trough also lies across the upper North and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.

People in risk areas have been advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.

The TMD also warned of rough seas, especially in the upper Andaman Sea, where waves are forecast to reach 2-3 metres and rise above 3 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach around 2 metres and exceed 2 metres in stormy areas.

Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been urged to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.