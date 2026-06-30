SWOC warns Thailand of heavy rain as south-west monsoon strengthens

The Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department has issued an update on the water and weather situation for Tuesday (June 30, 2026), saying Thailand continues to see persistent rain and isolated heavy downpours, particularly in the East and the South's west coast.

People in at-risk areas are advised to closely monitor flash floods and forest run-off.

Citing information from the Thai Meteorological Department, the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) and the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model, the update said the south-west monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand was beginning to strengthen.

At the same time, the monsoon trough lies across the upper North and upper Laos into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam, bringing scattered thunderstorms to many parts of Thailand.