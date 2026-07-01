Global energy investment hits record as ASEAN power grids face strain

Global investment in the energy sector continued to expand, with total investment reaching US$3.3 trillion in 2025, the highest level on record.

Of this, US$2.3 trillion went into clean energy, helping lift the share of renewables and nuclear power in global electricity generation to 42%.

Despite the rise in investment, the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 2026 Energy Transition Index (ETI) report found that transition readiness fell for the first time in a decade to 0.76.

This shows that investment alone is not enough to drive the energy transition if policy stability, legal frameworks that support investment and efficient electricity transmission infrastructure are lacking.

Another factor putting pressure on the global energy sector is unrest and disruption to shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused liquefied natural gas (LNG) and crude oil prices to rise rapidly, affecting developing countries that rely on energy imports and have limited fiscal space.

At the same time, electricity demand continues to rise, growing by 4.4% in 2024 and 3.0% in 2025.

The increase has been driven by energy use in cooling systems, electric vehicles, and the expansion of data centres and artificial intelligence (AI).

These drew more than US$1.5 trillion in global investment in 2025, while data centres consumed a total of 486 terawatt-hours of electricity.