Transport Ministry revives Thailand Riviera coastal road plan

The Southern Coastal Road Project, or Thailand Riviera, was conceived to promote tourism travel along the coast. It began during the administration of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, when the Cabinet approved in principle the tourism development project for the upper southern coast on 7 February 2006.

The project initially covered Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Ranong, with a total budget of 32.54 billion baht, as proposed at the time by then deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop.

The Department of Rural Roads has carried out construction and improvement works from fiscal 2009 to fiscal 2025, but has so far completed only the first phase, covering the Samut Sakhon-Phetchaburi-Prachuap Khiri Khan-Chumphon section, with a distance of 515 kilometres.