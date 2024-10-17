Thailand’s Riviera takes shape: 515km ready as more phases planned

The Rural Roads Department has completed the first of four phases of the 950-kilometre-long Thailand Riviera project, which spans 12 provinces from Samut Prakan to Narathiwat.

Montri Dechasakulsom, director-general of the Rural Roads Department, said the 515km first phase running along the sea from Samut Sakhon to Phetchaburi and in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong and Chumphon has been completed and opened to traffic.

All in all, the Thailand Rivera will be 950km long connecting the shore of the Gulf of Thailand from the southeast of Bangkok in Samut Prakan to Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat. In Chumphon, there will be a link to a seaside road in Ranong along the Andaman Sea as well.