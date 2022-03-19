Design of Thai Riviera coastal road through 6 provinces to cost Bt80m

If the budget is approved, the OTP will start recruiting advisers in October this year and the plan will be developed over 18 months from December to May 2024.

OTP will then present the plan to the Transport Ministry for approval.

The study will consider the engineering, economic, financial and environmental aspects of the planned route. According to the preliminary design, it will be a two-lane road with the option of bicycle lanes in areas of outstanding natural beauty.

OTP will also study foreign examples of coastal routes. The road may be elevated in areas unsuited to ground construction. The OTP study will also include the project value, managing land ownership, initial environmental survey, and local opinions.