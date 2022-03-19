Tue, March 22, 2022

Design of Thai Riviera coastal road through 6 provinces to cost Bt80m

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) will request a budget of Bt80 million in 2023 to develop a plan for the so-called Thai Riviera coastal road through southern tourism provinces.

OTP’s Punya Chupanit said that the budget would cover the design of the 600-kilometre route through six Andaman provinces – Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

If the budget is approved, the OTP will start recruiting advisers in October this year and the plan will be developed over 18 months from December to May 2024.

OTP will then present the plan to the Transport Ministry for approval.

The study will consider the engineering, economic, financial and environmental aspects of the planned route. According to the preliminary design, it will be a two-lane road with the option of bicycle lanes in areas of outstanding natural beauty.

OTP will also study foreign examples of coastal routes. The road may be elevated in areas unsuited to ground construction. The OTP study will also include the project value, managing land ownership, initial environmental survey, and local opinions.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed the Transport Ministry to study the feasibility of the coastal road in October last year, said Punya. The transport project is expected to boost the economy and tourism in the six provinces.

 

Published : March 19, 2022

