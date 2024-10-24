Thailand’s Andaman Riviera Road Project slowly takes shape

Tourism is a vital pillar in the Thai economy, and developing new tourist attractions offers significant opportunities for both local communities and the nation as a whole.

The Andaman Riviera Road Project aims to enhance tourism in the Andaman region by improving infrastructure and road connectivity between six provinces, namely Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The project will incorporate various elements to enhance the tourist experience, including:

Signage: Designing distinctive signboards that reflect the identity of each province

Safety: Installing CCTV cameras, lighting and warning signs to ensure safety in tourist areas

Facilities: Providing amenities such as restrooms, prayer rooms, and community care facilities

Community development: Promoting souvenir sales to support sustainable community growth

To ensure a thorough assessment, the project team has prepared a preliminary design, an initial environmental impact assessment (EIA), and an action plan for the road network.

The second sub-group meeting, organised by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (RTP), brought together representatives from government agencies, the private sector, local government organisations, religious sites, community leaders, tourism businesses, and local occupational groups.