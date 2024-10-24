Thailand’s Andaman Riviera Road Project slowly takes shape

Tourism is a vital pillar in the Thai economy, and developing new tourist attractions offers significant opportunities for both local communities and the nation as a whole.
The Andaman Riviera Road Project aims to enhance tourism in the Andaman region by improving infrastructure and road connectivity between six provinces, namely Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
The project will incorporate various elements to enhance the tourist experience, including:
To ensure a thorough assessment, the project team has prepared a preliminary design, an initial environmental impact assessment (EIA), and an action plan for the road network.
The second sub-group meeting, organised by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (RTP), brought together representatives from government agencies, the private sector, local government organisations, religious sites, community leaders, tourism businesses, and local occupational groups.
The meeting focused on presenting an overview of the project, implementation progress, roadmap, concept design, preliminary environmental impact study, and feedback received from the first sub-group meeting.
The National Highway Authority is also involved in the project, focusing on architectural and landscape development along the route. This includes improving road connections, supporting public transportation, and ensuring accessibility for all through universal design principles.
Meanwhile, the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) is conducting an engineering feasibility study for the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Following this, an action plan for the road network will be prepared and relevant agencies will be assigned to take necessary steps.