Thailand leads 11-country push against call-centre trafficking networks

Focus on intelligence, money trails and victim protection

Officials agreed to raise the level of inter-agency cooperation, particularly in intelligence exchange, cross-border investigations, financial tracking, asset tracing, victim assistance and the repatriation of trafficking victims.

The participating countries also pledged to intensify efforts to arrest perpetrators, identify network leaders and disrupt the financial structures that allow call-centre syndicates and trafficking groups to operate across borders.

Police said the measures are intended to make investigations more efficient and to improve the ability of authorities to respond quickly when victims are moved between countries or forced into scam operations.

Nearly 15,000 victims assisted

Pol Gen Thatchai said that between February 20, 2025, and March 31, 2026, member countries helped 14,694 human-trafficking victims from 46 nationalities.

He added that from 2022 to 2026, Thailand received Thai nationals repatriated from Cambodia on 105 occasions after they became involved with call-centre gangs and online gambling websites. The repatriations involved a total of 2,774 people.

The figures, he said, showed that scam-centre operations and trafficking networks are deeply interconnected and often involve victims, suspects and criminal infrastructure spread across multiple countries.

Public warned over fake jobs and online scams

The meeting also discussed preventive measures to stop people from being lured abroad into criminal enterprises.

Authorities said syndicates often use fraudulent investment schemes, fake job advertisements offering unrealistically high salaries and romance scams to recruit or deceive victims.

All participating countries agreed to strengthen public-awareness campaigns, increase vigilance and improve data exchanges to reduce the number of people falling victim to these networks.

Officials said sustained international cooperation would be essential to dismantling transnational criminal organisations and preventing call-centre syndicates from shifting operations across borders.