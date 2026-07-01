Phuket City warns of flash floods as Bang Yai Canal tops 3 metres

Heavy rain continues as the Phuket City Municipality issues an urgent flash flood warning

As of 9am on Wednesday (July 1, 2026), the latest situation showed unstable weather conditions in Phuket province, with continuous heavy to very heavy rain causing accumulated rainfall to rise rapidly.

Phuket City Municipality issued an urgent announcement asking residents in the municipality to move belongings to higher ground and prepare for flash flooding and forest run-off.

Bang Yai Canal in crisis as water level rises above 3 metres

The area requiring close monitoring is the Bang Yai Canal, the main drainage artery of Phuket City.

Its water level has risen sharply to more than 3 metres, a critical point that risks overflowing into commercial areas and homes over a wide area.

If more rain falls, the situation is expected to worsen.

Officials from disaster prevention and mitigation units, along with related agencies, are now on the ground across the area, running pumps and clearing drainage channels as far as possible to lower water levels during this period of accumulated rainfall, in the hope of easing impacts and slowing inundation as much as possible.