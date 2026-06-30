DDPM warns Chiang Khong of flash floods as heavy rain hits Thailand

Heavy to very heavy rain forecast until July 3

The warning comes as the Thai Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Thailand from June 30 to July 3, 2026, particularly in the East and the South’s west coast. The department said a monsoon trough would lie across the North and upper Northeast, while the strengthening southwest monsoon would cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The department warned that heavy rain and accumulated rainfall could trigger flash floods, overflowing waterways and landslides, especially in areas near foothills, waterways and low-lying land.

For the North, including Chiang Rai, the Meteorological Department forecast fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain on June 30.

Small boats in upper Andaman Sea told to stay ashore

Marine conditions are also expected to worsen during the same period. The upper Andaman Sea is forecast to see waves of 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach about 2 metres, and more than 2 metres during thunderstorms.

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the period.

Public urged to monitor official updates

Authorities urged people to plan travel and daily activities carefully from June 30 to July 3, especially in areas prone to flooding, landslides and rough seas.

The public has been advised to follow updates from the Thai Meteorological Department, available via its website, call centre 1182, or telephone numbers 0-2399-4012-13 around the clock. The department said its next advisory would be issued at 5pm on June 30, 2026.