US thanks Thailand for mission to return WWII pilot Franklin McKinney

The United States has thanked Thailand for joining a mission to bring home 1st Lt Franklin McKinney, an American World War II pilot whose aircraft crashed in Lampang more than 80 years ago.

On June 29, 2026, the US Embassy in Thailand said via its Facebook page, “US Embassy Bangkok”, that the mission fulfilled America’s solemn promise to “leave no one behind”.

The embassy said that in March, Americans and Thais had worked together to discover the remains of a pilot missing since the Second World War, after his aircraft crashed in Lampang more than eight decades ago.

“We are deeply honoured to announce that the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, has officially identified the remains as those of 1st Lt Franklin McKinney. After more than 80 years of uncertainty, it is finally time for 1st Lt McKinney to return to his family,” the embassy said.

The US Embassy thanked the Thai government, local authorities in Lampang, as well as archaeologists and students from Thammasat University, who worked side by side with the DPAA and a team from the University of California, Los Angeles, to bring 1st Lt McKinney home to his family.