US Embassy urges Americans to stay vigilant

The US Embassy in Bangkok has warned Americans in Thailand and elsewhere overseas to heighten their security awareness after Washington issued a worldwide caution tied to the escalating threat environment surrounding Iran.

A post on the embassy’s Facebook page relayed the US State Department’s message advising Americans worldwide, particularly those in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution and to follow security guidance issued by their nearest US embassy or consulate.

The warning said intermittent airspace closures could disrupt travel and noted that US diplomatic facilities, including some outside the Middle East, had previously been targeted. It also said groups supportive of Iran could seek to attack other US interests overseas, as well as locations associated with the United States and American citizens around the world.