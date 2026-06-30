Volkswagen weighs sweeping German plant closures and job cuts

Volkswagen management has told employee representatives that the job cuts already agreed are not enough, according to a works council note seen by Reuters on Monday (June 29).

The note said any further reductions had not yet been quantified, at least not to the employee side.

The warning adds to proposals under consideration at Europe’s largest carmaker, where two people familiar with the matter said on Friday (June 26) that Volkswagen could shut four German factories and raise total job cuts to as many as 100,000, in what would be the sector’s biggest-ever overhaul.

The sites under discussion are Hanover, Zwickau, Emden and Audi’s Neckarsulm plant, the people said.

Closing them would put more than 45,000 jobs at risk, on top of the 50,000 cuts already planned.

Volkswagen supervisory board members have been informed of the plans, which are due to be discussed at a July 9 meeting.

In absolute terms, laying off up to 100,000 people and axing four assembly plants would mark the largest restructuring in automotive industry history.

It would be comparable with General Motors’ major shake-ups before and during its 2009 bankruptcy, and in the early 1990s, when GM cut as many as 74,000 jobs over four years and shut or idled 21 plants.

Volkswagen is under mounting pressure from Chinese rivals, tariffs on car imports into the United States and weakening demand in Europe, challenges the company has said make its business model unsustainable.

Chief executive Oliver Blume presented the proposals to senior executives earlier this week as he sought support for deep cuts that are expected to face fierce resistance from unions and Lower Saxony, Volkswagen’s second-largest shareholder.