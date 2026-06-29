Thai car output falls 17.94% in May as Middle East conflict and weak exports hit production

Thailand’s vehicle production fell sharply in May 2026 as weaker exports, particularly to the Middle East, weighed on the automotive industry, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Surapong Paisitpattanapong, adviser to the chairman of the FTI’s Automotive Industry Club and the club’s spokesman, said total vehicle production in May stood at 114,214 units, down 17.94% from the same period last year.





The main factor was a steep fall in export production, which dropped 36.20%, as the Middle East, Thailand’s third-largest vehicle export market, was affected by war.

The decline dragged overall production in the first five months of 2026 down slightly by 1.13% to 587,759 units.



However, May also marked a significant shift in the structure of Thai vehicle production. For the first time, production for domestic sales exceeded production for export.

Output for the domestic market reached 58,520 units, up 12.78%, while production for export stood at 55,694 units.