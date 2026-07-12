Thailand remains in World Bank’s upper-middle-income category

The World Bank has announced its 2026 income classifications, with Thailand remaining an upper-middle-income economy on gross national income (GNI) per capita of US$7,690, below the high-income threshold of more than US$14,375. Viet Nam has moved into the upper-middle-income group for the first time and, if growth continues at the same rate, could reach high-income status before Thailand.

The World Bank has announced its annual country income classifications, effective from Wednesday (July 1, 2026) to Wednesday (June 30, 2027). Thailand remains an upper-middle-income economy, with GNI per capita at US$7,690, below the high-income cut-off, which is set at more than US$14,375.

The classifications are based on GNI per capita calculated using the World Bank Atlas method, the standard used by the World Bank to compare income levels worldwide. The thresholds are revised every July 1.

Although many people regard GDP growth as a key economic indicator, the World Bank does not determine whether an economy has reached high-income status by GDP. It uses GNI per capita as the main measure.

The criterion reflects a country’s ability to raise average incomes rather than economic expansion alone. It also takes into account labour productivity, economic structure and the capacity to create added value over the long term.