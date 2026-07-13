Heatwave linked to more than 10,000 excess deaths in Europe

European countries recorded more than 10,000 excess deaths during a record-breaking heatwave that swept across the western part of the continent in late June.

The data, compiled from national mortality statistics across 27 European countries, covered the week of June 22–28, when extreme temperatures peaked in France, Spain, the United Kingdom and several other countries.

More than 9,000 of the excess deaths involved people aged 65 and over, according to EuroMOMO, a network supported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization.

Extreme temperatures can cause fatal heatstroke and aggravate cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, placing older people at particularly high risk.