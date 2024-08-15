Heat wave death toll rises to 22

Twenty-two people have died of the 2,570 who have been diagnosed with heat-related illnesses since May 20 until 4 pm Thursday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency's latest tally during what has been one of the most severe heat waves in recent years. The total number of people who have suffered from heat-related illnesses so far has already surpassed the 2,200 diagnosed in all of 2023.

The latest fatality due to the searing heat wave occurred after the 20-something man had installed an air conditioner at a middle school cafeteria in South Jeolla Province at 4.40pm on Tuesday. He said he felt dizzy and was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment but died, marking the second death in the province due to the heat.