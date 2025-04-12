Bangkok Tackles Waste Mountain with Smart Tech Pilot

Bangkok, grappling with its status as Thailand's top waste producer, generating a staggering 10,000 tonnes daily, is embarking on a high-tech initiative to transform its waste management system.
The National Innovation Agency (NIA) has teamed up with King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), True Corporation Plc, and Bangkok City Lab to launch a pilot "Waste Wise Station" in the Punnawithi Innovation District.
This smart hub features five cutting-edge kiosks designed to collect and process different waste streams, aiming to tackle the country's lagging household waste sorting infrastructure.
While Thailand has a national strategy to reduce waste and improve management, effective household separation remains a key challenge.
The "Waste Wise Station" at True Digital Park offers a glimpse into a potential solution, featuring specialised kiosks for e-waste (True), food composting (Oklin), clothing recycling (Circular), plastic bottle returns (Refun), and used cooking oil collection (Recycoex).
NIA executive director, Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng, highlighted the lack of infrastructure for managing waste at its source, particularly systematic household sorting.
The "Waste Wise Station" in the burgeoning Punnawithi Innovation District, a zone NIA has fostered for 7-8 years focusing on cyber technology and startups, serves as a crucial pilot.
This district, poised to expand into southern Sukhumvit as a hub for creative and service industries, aims to showcase the potential of integrated innovation.
Dr Krithpaka emphasised NIA's role as a "Focal Conductor" in driving national innovation and fostering collaboration between government, private sector, and academia.
She pointed to startups turning food waste into fertiliser and old clothes into new fibres as examples of waste's potential to create value and align with SDG, ESG, and Circular Economy principles.
However, she stressed the need for both enforcement and public awareness to truly advance waste sorting in Thailand, believing younger generations will be pivotal in this shift.
True Corporation's chief corporate affairs officer, Chakkrit Urairat, underscored the company's commitment to environmental goals, particularly achieving zero e-waste to landfill.
He noted the Punnawithi initiative aligns with their circular economy objectives and leverages the district's status as a leading startup hub.
True has been active in e-waste collection for over a decade and aims to expand its collection points significantly. Their "True E-Waste Vending Machine," piloted at the station, offers an automated return process.
Echoing this sentiment, Assoc Prof Dr Komsan Maleesee, rector of KMITL, highlighted waste's contribution to carbon dioxide emissions and the university's focus on value-added waste reuse to combat climate change.
He stressed the need for comprehensive collaboration and sustainable solutions in waste management.
KMITL's research underpins the management of the five key waste types at the station, aiming for maximum recycling and value creation, aligning with their Zero Waste campus initiatives.
They are also collaborating with local communities to promote the beneficial use of plastic waste and develop markets for recycled products.
The "Waste Wise Station" project aims not only to reduce urban waste but also to foster behavioural change, promote environmental consciousness, and curb greenhouse gas emissions, directly supporting Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action.
The five featured innovative businesses at the station offer tangible solutions for various waste streams, demonstrating the potential for a greener, more circular future for Bangkok and beyond.