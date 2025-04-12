Bangkok Tackles Waste Mountain with Smart Tech Pilot

Bangkok, grappling with its status as Thailand's top waste producer, generating a staggering 10,000 tonnes daily, is embarking on a high-tech initiative to transform its waste management system.

The National Innovation Agency (NIA) has teamed up with King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), True Corporation Plc, and Bangkok City Lab to launch a pilot "Waste Wise Station" in the Punnawithi Innovation District.

This smart hub features five cutting-edge kiosks designed to collect and process different waste streams, aiming to tackle the country's lagging household waste sorting infrastructure.

While Thailand has a national strategy to reduce waste and improve management, effective household separation remains a key challenge.

The "Waste Wise Station" at True Digital Park offers a glimpse into a potential solution, featuring specialised kiosks for e-waste (True), food composting (Oklin), clothing recycling (Circular), plastic bottle returns (Refun), and used cooking oil collection (Recycoex).

NIA executive director, Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng, highlighted the lack of infrastructure for managing waste at its source, particularly systematic household sorting.

The "Waste Wise Station" in the burgeoning Punnawithi Innovation District, a zone NIA has fostered for 7-8 years focusing on cyber technology and startups, serves as a crucial pilot.

This district, poised to expand into southern Sukhumvit as a hub for creative and service industries, aims to showcase the potential of integrated innovation.

Dr Krithpaka emphasised NIA's role as a "Focal Conductor" in driving national innovation and fostering collaboration between government, private sector, and academia.

