Tour boat catches fire in Phang Nga, 27 people rescued safely

A fire broke out on a tourist boat off the coast of Phang Nga province in southern Thailand's Andaman Sea early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Phuket Info Center Facebook page.

The incident occurred at around 4:15 AM, near the Boonsong Wreck diving site, close to Thap Lamu Pier in Thai Mueang district, the report stated.

The Third Naval Area Command and other emergency response units quickly responded to extinguish the fire and assist those on board.