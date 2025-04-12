Tour boat catches fire in Phang Nga, 27 people rescued safely

A fire broke out on a tourist boat off the coast of Phang Nga province in southern Thailand's Andaman Sea early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Phuket Info Center Facebook page.
The incident occurred at around 4:15 AM, near the Boonsong Wreck diving site, close to Thap Lamu Pier in Thai Mueang district, the report stated.
The Third Naval Area Command and other emergency response units quickly responded to extinguish the fire and assist those on board.
Initial reports confirmed that there were 27 people on the boat, including 18 tourists and nine crew members. All were successfully rescued and brought to safety.
Officials are now gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the fire.
The Boonsong Wreck lies approximately 13 km from the mainland or 24 km from Thap Lamu Pier. Originally a tin mining dredger, the vessel sank sometime between 1983 and 1985, although the exact date remains unknown. Today, the wreck is well known for its rich marine biodiversity, including snappers, batfish, and other reef species.