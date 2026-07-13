Smartphone Drama Boom: Thailand Ranks Sixth Globally for Vertical Series App Downloads

The Ministry of Commerce reveals Thailand has become a key player in the booming global micro-drama market, trailing only the US and Japan outside China.

Thailand has emerged as a major global hub for the rapidly expanding vertical series market, ranking sixth in the world for application downloads. Driven by shifting consumer habits and a surge in smartphone-first content, the local micro-drama ecosystem now attracts an estimated nine million active monthly users.

Nantapong Jiralertpong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce, revealed that "Vertical Series"—short-form dramas shot in a 9:16 aspect ratio specifically for mobile devices—are experiencing explosive global growth.

Typically running for just one to two minutes per episode, these micro-dramas rely on fast-paced narratives, frequent plot twists, and dramatic cliffhangers. The format has proven uniquely successful at capturing modern consumers who demand instant-gratification content during limited free time.

An $18 Billion Global Phenomenon

The vertical drama wave is sweeping international markets, with China firmly at the helm. According to a joint report on AI-driven micro-drama innovation by China’s National Radio and Television Administration and the private sector, the global micro-drama market reached a valuation of nearly $18 billion USD in 2025.

China accounted for $14 billion USD (a dominant 77.78% share), while international markets generated the remaining $3.6 billion USD.

