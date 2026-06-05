Thailand rejects Cambodia’s bid to add shared resources to UNCLOS talks

Thai conciliators await Cabinet approval

Under the process, each side must nominate two conciliators within 21 days. Sihasak said Cambodia had already selected its names, while Thailand had also chosen two people with backgrounds in international law and litigation experience.

Thailand has not yet disclosed the names because they must first be approved by the Cabinet. After both sides nominate their conciliators, the four members will jointly select a fifth person to serve as a neutral chair. That process could take about one month or slightly longer.

Asked how long the overall process could take, Sihasak cited the Timor-Leste–Australia case, which took more than two years. He said he could not estimate the timeline for Thailand and Cambodia but stressed that Thailand objected both to Cambodia’s immediate use of compulsory conciliation and to its attempt to expand the scope beyond maritime boundaries.

Sihasak said Thailand had not been “dragged” into the mechanism by Cambodia, but Cambodia had chosen to use the procedure immediately. As a party to UNCLOS, Thailand has obligations under the convention, although the outcome of compulsory conciliation is not legally binding.

He said Thailand could refuse to participate, but the process would still move forward and conciliators could be appointed on Thailand’s behalf. In the end, the two countries may still have to return to bilateral negotiations.

Sihasak added that Cambodia’s approach could be aimed at projecting an image of taking the offensive against Thailand. However, he said the process itself could take up to two years, while direct negotiations might produce a result more quickly.

Foreign Ministry sets out Thailand’s seven-point UNCLOS stance

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has laid out a seven-point position on Cambodia’s move to invoke compulsory conciliation under UNCLOS, stressing that Bangkok remains ready to proceed under international law while protecting the country’s interests.

Thailand has repeatedly informed Cambodia that MOU44 no longer reflects the current context and that a new round of talks should be based on international law and UNCLOS principles, now that both countries are parties to the convention. Thailand maintains that direct talks between neighbouring countries remain the best and most constructive way to reach a mutually acceptable outcome. The ministry said Cambodia’s decision to move quickly into compulsory conciliation under UNCLOS runs counter to its own calls for restoring bilateral relations and resuming talks through existing frameworks, including discussions on maritime and land boundary issues. Thailand is prepared to proceed under UNCLOS, with the country’s best interests as the top priority. Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has assigned Thailand’s legal advisers to prepare the list of conciliators and relevant legal positions. The ministry noted that compulsory conciliation is one of UNCLOS’s dispute-settlement mechanisms. Its outcome will be a set of recommendations from the conciliation commission and will not be legally binding. Both sides would still need to return to direct talks on the remaining disputed issues. Thailand urged the public to have confidence that it is fully prepared for the relevant process and will safeguard the country’s interests to the fullest extent. Thailand also rejected Cambodia’s allegations related to the land boundary, Chong Bok, Chong An Ma and other areas, reaffirming that it has complied with the joint statement from the third special General Border Committee meeting between Thailand and Cambodia on December 27, 2025. The statement was aimed at reducing tensions, maintaining peace and security, and ensuring public safety.

NationTV, Bangkokbiznews