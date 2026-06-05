Anutin rules out further talks as Thailand enters UNCLOS process

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will lead Thailand’s team in the UNCLOS process with Cambodia, insisting that Bangkok will not discuss any other issues, including restoring relations or reopening border checkpoints.

Speaking at Government House in Bangkok on Friday (June 5), Anutin addressed the matter after Sihasak, Defence Minister Gen Adul Boonthumjaroen and army chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk met him for discussions.

Anutin said the talks focused on the compulsory conciliation process under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, with Cambodia. Thailand, he confirmed, would send representatives into the process, with Sihasak taking charge of the matter.

“Thailand must not lose any existing interests. This concerns sovereignty, rights and other matters, and we must protect our national interests as much as we possibly can,” he stressed.