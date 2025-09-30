Govt unveils 60-billion-baht plan to revive economy, proposes Let’s Go Halves and debt relief



Sources of the 60-billion-baht Let’s Go Halves fund

Paradon explained that the Let’s Go Halves Plus project will use a total budget of 60 billion baht, divided into three groups:

State Welfare Card holders: 13 million people will receive an additional 1,700 baht per month, added to the existing 300 baht, giving a total of 2,000 baht per month in a single instalment, with no need to re-register. This portion uses 22 billion baht, sourced from unspent 2025 budget allocations to the State Welfare Fund. Registered taxpayers: 11 million people who file personal income tax returns will see the 50:50 subsidy adjusted to 60:40. They will receive 2,400 baht from the government, while citizens contribute 2,000 baht, spending up to 200 baht per day. This group receives the highest allocation to incentivise spending. Non-registered taxpayers: 9 million people will receive a top-up of 2,000 baht.

The budget for groups 2 and 3 totals approximately 40 billion baht, to be sourced from the 2026 fiscal year.

The government will open new registrations at the start of October. Participants from Let’s Go Halves Phase 5 do not need to re-register, while those from earlier phases or who have never participated must register again. Funds will be available for use from the end of October, using the “Pao Tang” app as before.



Risks of technical recession as strong baht and slow growth hit economy

Yunyong Thaicharoen, CEO of the Economic and Sustainability Research Division at the Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC), warned that Thailand’s economic growth remains sluggish, with GDP projected at 1.8% this year and 1.5% next year. Growth in the second half of 2025 is expected to fall below 1%, and Q3 could even contract compared to the previous quarter.

EIC highlights a high risk that Thailand could enter a technical recession, driven by weakening export momentum, resulting in a slowdown extending into 2026.

Yunyong noted that, following four to five years of post-COVID growth averaging 2.0-2.1%, the current environment represents a new reality, with growth potentially remaining below 2% for two consecutive years.

He said the Thai baht has appreciated sharply, reaching its strongest level in four years in September — nearly 8% stronger — erasing the competitive advantage it had since 1997. Compared with regional currencies such as the Vietnamese dong, Thailand is now at a 10-11% disadvantage in trade.

A strong baht is also affecting tourism, as foreign arrivals have started to decline or flatten out. Yunyong warned that the current situation — a weak economy paired with a rising currency — could act as a shock amplifier, further impacting exports and tourism.

Rising foreign exchange reserves may also reflect intervention by the Bank of Thailand to slow baht appreciation, alongside increased valuation of reserve assets.

SCB EIC highlighted potential scrutiny from the US regarding FX manipulation, noting that Thailand has already met two of three criteria: a current account surplus exceeding 3% of GDP and a trade surplus with the US exceeding US$15 billion. The third criterion — foreign reserve purchases exceeding 2% of GDP — requires close monitoring.

Inflation has been negative or near zero for five consecutive months, with a projected 2025 rate of 0.1%, well below the central bank’s 1-3% target. Persistently low inflation could harm investment and employment, reduce wages, and compress business profits, potentially triggering debt deflation, where declining purchasing power and profits further slow the economy.

Public debt is capped at 70% of GDP, but EIC projects this ratio could exceed 70% by 2027 if spending reforms are not implemented, including reducing populist expenditures, cutting non-essential spending, and reallocating resources to economic restructuring.

Yunyong emphasised that although the current government has been in office for only four months, it should communicate a clear fiscal reform plan to the public and credit rating agencies. Failure to do so could risk a sovereign downgrade, raising borrowing costs by 20-40 basis points, particularly for large domestic firms with foreign loans.