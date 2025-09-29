Thai Government Unveils 60 Billion Baht Stimulus Package for 33 Million Citizens

The Thai government has disclosed the full financial and logistical scope of its "Kon La Krueng Plus" [Co-payment scheme] economic stimulus programme, committing approximately 60 billion baht to assist over 33 million citizens across three distinct groups.

The massive financial undertaking will be sourced from the remaining 2025 mid-year central budget and funds allocated in the 2026 fiscal budget.

New registration for the scheme is set to open in early October, with spending expected to commence by the end of the month via the familiar "Pao Tang" mobile application.

Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office overseeing the Bureau of the Budget, outlined the programme's three primary beneficiary groups:

Tiered Benefits and New Subsidy Ratio

State Welfare Card Holders (13 million people): These low-income citizens will automatically receive a consolidated subsidy of 2,000 Baht per month in a single instalment, an increase of 1,700 Baht on top of their existing 300 Baht. This group will not need to re-register, and their 22 billion Baht funding will be sourced from unspent 2025 budget funds transferred to the State Welfare Fund.