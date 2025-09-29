Thai Government Unveils 60 Billion Baht Stimulus Package for 33 Million Citizens

The Thai government has disclosed the full financial and logistical scope of its "Kon La Krueng Plus" [Co-payment scheme] economic stimulus programme, committing approximately 60 billion baht to assist over 33 million citizens across three distinct groups.
The massive financial undertaking will be sourced from the remaining 2025 mid-year central budget and funds allocated in the 2026 fiscal budget.
New registration for the scheme is set to open in early October, with spending expected to commence by the end of the month via the familiar "Pao Tang" mobile application.
Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office overseeing the Bureau of the Budget, outlined the programme's three primary beneficiary groups:
Tiered Benefits and New Subsidy Ratio
State Welfare Card Holders (13 million people): These low-income citizens will automatically receive a consolidated subsidy of 2,000 Baht per month in a single instalment, an increase of 1,700 Baht on top of their existing 300 Baht. This group will not need to re-register, and their 22 billion Baht funding will be sourced from unspent 2025 budget funds transferred to the State Welfare Fund.
Tax System Participants (11 million people): This group, defined as those who file tax returns, will see the original "Kon La Krueng" (co-payment) mechanism upgraded from the existing 50/50 split to a more generous 60/40 ratio (60 per cent government contribution). The government will contribute 2,400 Baht, requiring citizens to top up with 2,000 Baht, with a daily spending cap of 200 Baht.
Non-Tax System Participants (9 million people): This group will receive a direct top-up subsidy of 2,000 Baht.
The budget for the second and third groups combined is approximately 40 billion Baht, which will be drawn from the 2026 fiscal budget.
Registration and Debt Relief
The government will initiate new registration for "Kon La Krueng Plus" in early October.
Participants from the previous Phase 5 of the scheme will be automatically enrolled, but all other previous participants or new entrants must complete a new registration process via the 'Pao Tang' application.
In a related economic policy move, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas is preparing to introduce a complementary public debt resolution measure.
This initiative will target small-scale retail debtors with individual debts not exceeding 100,000 Baht, covering an estimated one to two million accounts with state-owned financial institutions such as Krungthai Bank and the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Co-operatives.
The measure will feature a debt moratorium where the government will compensate the interest payments to the banks.
The Finance Ministry is expected to announce clear details soon, including plans for addressing broader non-performing loans (NPLs).