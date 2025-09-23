Thai Government to Unveil Policies, Eyeing 25bn Baht for Co-Payment Scheme

The new government has confirmed it will deliver its policy statement to Parliament next week, with an immediate focus on securing 25 billion baht from the current fiscal year’s budget to launch a "Khon La Khrueng" (co-payment) stimulus scheme.

Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Paradorn Prissananantakul, stated that the government would present its policies to Parliament on 29-30 September, after the Cabinet is officially sworn in on Wednesday.

While the exact dates are pending a meeting between the government, opposition, and Senate, he said the timeline appeared to be on track.

The new administration faces a tight deadline to utilise the funds before the 2025 fiscal year ends on 30 September.

When asked about the urgency, Minister Paradorn adopted a pragmatic tone, stating that if the funds could not be approved in time, they would simply be carried over and used from the 2026 budget.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, arriving at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, confirmed that the government's policy draft is now "100% complete" and ready for its parliamentary debut.