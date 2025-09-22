Anutin asks parliament to schedule policy statement for September 29–30

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday the government’s policy statement is ready and has been submitted for parliamentary debate on September 29–30, stressing his cabinet will dissolve parliament within four months as promised.
Speaking after a meeting with the Thai Bankers’ Association, Anutin explained that the draft policy has been finalised across all sectors, with input from the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries and the public.
He emphasised that the policy is not divided by percentages but covers national security, social welfare, economic development and citizens’ livelihoods.
As the current parliamentary session ends in late October, Anutin noted there will not be enough time to introduce new laws, so the government will rely on existing legislation to implement its plans and strictly enforce measures against crimes undermining the economy, both domestic and transnational.
Anutin added that the government has asked the House Speaker to schedule the policy statement for September 29–30. After the swearing-in ceremony on September 24, he will convene his cabinet to discuss Thailand’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, scheduled for September 23–29.
He said attending UNGA is crucial to clarify Thailand’s position on issues such as sovereignty and trade, including US tariff policies, and to counter allegations of human rights violations.
“It is therefore a good opportunity to meet the international community and foreign leaders to make clear that Thailand has not acted as alleged,” he said, adding that the foreign minister has been instructed to prepare for talks.
Anutin noted that he may opt for a short trip to ensure his return in time for the parliamentary debate.