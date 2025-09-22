Anutin asks parliament to schedule policy statement for September 29–30

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday the government’s policy statement is ready and has been submitted for parliamentary debate on September 29–30, stressing his cabinet will dissolve parliament within four months as promised.

Speaking after a meeting with the Thai Bankers’ Association, Anutin explained that the draft policy has been finalised across all sectors, with input from the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries and the public.

He emphasised that the policy is not divided by percentages but covers national security, social welfare, economic development and citizens’ livelihoods.