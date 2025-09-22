Risks loom over Anutin’s government as it struggles to build public trust

Anutin’s government constrained by parliament, forced to rely on cabinet powers

Another key challenge for Prime Minister Anutin’s minority government is navigating the legislative process. Many bills will require support from the People’s Party to pass through parliament, but if the party refuses to back them, progress will stall.

This means the government is unlikely to deliver much policy through legislation. Instead, it will depend heavily on cabinet authority. In cases deemed urgent, emergency decrees may be issued to bypass parliamentary votes and ensure speedier implementation.

Commitments under the MOA

According to the memorandum of agreement, the administration must dissolve parliament within four months and hold a referendum on constitutional amendments. Failure to meet these commitments would invite attacks for breaking promises and risk losing the confidence of both allies and the public.

Focus on short-term gains

Given the limited timeframe, the government is expected to concentrate on short-term, urgent measures rather than long-term structural policies. Immediate priorities include tackling household debt, economic pressures and the cost-of-living crisis, issues that citizens are pressing for quick action on.

Observers note that the “Half-Half” co-payment scheme, once credited with boosting former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s popularity, may serve as a model. Alongside this, short-term stimulus spending is anticipated, such as local infrastructure projects, roadworks, and canal dredging, which not only aim to spur employment but also deliver political benefits.

At the same time, the government will seek to instil economic confidence with clear “early win” policies on essentials like electricity bills and fuel prices, enabling citizens to see tangible results quickly.

With its fragile position, Anutin’s administration must carefully manage political and policy risks if it is to avoid collapse before the four-month deadline runs out.

Anutin’s government walks a tightrope under MOA timeline

The government is under pressure to follow the framework of the MOA, which sets out a clear timeline for constitutional reform and a referendum. At the very least, the process must be initiated before the next general election to demonstrate good faith to its “orange bloc” allies.

To secure stability in parliament, Anutin may also need to seek backing from medium- and small-sized parties, particularly if the People’s Party abstains in a no-confidence vote. The government must secure more confidence votes than Pheu Thai without giving the impression of political collusion that could damage its legitimacy.

Outside parliament, Anutin’s “blue network” may need to engage civil society and academics to bolster credibility and avoid being accused of breaking commitments. Transparency is critical, as Pheu Thai, acting as both opposition and long-time adversary, is poised to scrutinise government projects for any sign of corruption. Ministers regarded as “lightning rods” for criticism are especially vulnerable, as suspicions of profiteering in a short-lived administration could bring the government down swiftly.

Another pressing issue is the Thai-Cambodian border. While Anutin continues to insist that border checkpoints remain closed, mounting pressure from the business sector is forcing the government to seek solutions.

Equally important is communication. The Bhumjaithai-led government must manage public expectations by clearly outlining what a transitional administration can realistically deliver in the short and medium term, and what its limitations are. Failure to do so risks disappointment and backlash.

Anutin’s government stands at a critical juncture. If it manages risks effectively within its limited timeframe, it could gain political credit. But a single misstep, whether from policy failure, corruption allegations or parliamentary defeat, could quickly turn into a double-edged sword, leaving Bhumjaithai with lasting political damage.