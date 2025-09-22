Military to decide on Cambodia border crossings, says Anutin

During a campaign rally for the by-election in Constituency 5 of Si Sa Ket province, held at the Pho Krasang Municipality Community Hall in Khun Han district on Sunday (September 21), Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul joined party members to canvass support for Bhumjaithai candidate Jinttawan Traisaranakul.
Addressing the issue of reopening border checkpoints with Cambodia, Anutin said that in safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty and territory, he had already consulted with the military. Under his government, the military would be given full authority to make decisions, while the administration would provide support and respect their judgment.
He emphasised that the government’s role lies in diplomacy and negotiations, making clear that Thailand would not accept any conditions set by the other side. Progress could only be made, he said, if Cambodia first accepted Thailand’s terms.
Anutin stressed the need for clarity on the matter, noting that there had been speculation and attempts by foreign leaders to approach him for lobbying. He insisted, however, that “no one can lobby me,” adding that every decision must serve only Thailand’s national interest.
Anutin also addressed widespread rumours that clashes could erupt again along the Thai-Cambodian border on September 24–25. He stressed that matters of military operations, sovereignty and territorial defence rest entirely with the armed forces, and under the current martial law in the area, the army holds full authority to manage the situation. The government, he said, would fully support the military’s decisions.
On compensation payments left unresolved by the previous administration, Anutin said he had instructed the Prime Minister’s Office minister to coordinate with the Interior Ministry, provincial authorities and local administrators to ensure that all affected households receive assistance as quickly as possible, including legal compensation for damaged petrol stations and for families of those killed.
Asked about reports of food shortages among troops, Anutin insisted the army must be supported in every way. “If there are problems, report them. Soldiers must never be left hungry or deprived of supplies,” he said.