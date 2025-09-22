Military to decide on Cambodia border crossings, says Anutin

He emphasised that the government’s role lies in diplomacy and negotiations, making clear that Thailand would not accept any conditions set by the other side. Progress could only be made, he said, if Cambodia first accepted Thailand’s terms.

Anutin stressed the need for clarity on the matter, noting that there had been speculation and attempts by foreign leaders to approach him for lobbying. He insisted, however, that “no one can lobby me,” adding that every decision must serve only Thailand’s national interest.

Anutin also addressed widespread rumours that clashes could erupt again along the Thai-Cambodian border on September 24–25. He stressed that matters of military operations, sovereignty and territorial defence rest entirely with the armed forces, and under the current martial law in the area, the army holds full authority to manage the situation. The government, he said, would fully support the military’s decisions.