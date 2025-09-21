Thai Army rebuts Cambodian protest over law enforcement in disputed border zone

The response followed a statement issued by Cambodia’s protest on September 20, which claimed Thailand had asserted the right to prosecute Cambodian citizens in the villages of Chouk Chey and Prey Chan, O Bei Chorn commune, O Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province.

Phnom Penh argued that such actions violated the UN Charter (Articles 2(3) and 2(4)), breached the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding on land boundary demarcation, and undermined the mandate of the Joint Boundary Commission.

Cambodia urged Thailand to halt activities it said were escalating tensions in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, the army’s spokesperson, dismissed the allegations, saying Thailand has both the right and the duty to enforce its domestic laws on individuals within Thai territory. “This is a universally recognised principle,” he said, stressing that the area in question lies entirely within Thailand’s sovereignty and is not subject to overlapping claims as Cambodia has suggested.